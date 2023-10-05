Hosted by the Isle of Man branch of campaign group Dignity in Dying, the event will take place at the South Douglas Old Friends Association in Finch Road, and will be held from 7pm to 8.30pm.
It comes before the second reading of the assisted dying bill which is set to take place in Tynwald’s October sitting.
The speakers for the event include Lord Charlie Falconer, the former UK Lord Chancellor who led on an Assisted Dying Bill in the UK, Dr Tim Howard, retired GP, Millie Blenkinsop-French, Douglas campaigner for Dignity in Dying and Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson.