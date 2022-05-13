Memorial service for soldier killed in Afghanistan

Thursday 19th May 2022 11:14 am
Corporal Michael Gilyeat, from the Royal Military Police, who was killed in Afghanistan.

The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has attended a memorial service at the grave of Corporal Michael Gilyeat in Peel cemetery, who was killed in a Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2007.

Sir John, a former army Lieutenant General, was in fact the commanding officer of all British forces in the country at the time of the 28 year-old’s death.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Military Police Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club from the UK.

Corporal Gilyeat served in the Royal Military Police as a photographer attached to the Media Operations team

He had been on the aircraft to film the insertion of US troops as part of a wider piece he was producing on a major alliance operation around Kajaki.

Corporal Gilyeat had previously served in Iraq and Northern Ireland, and later volunteered to deploy to Afghanistan, ‘motivated by a desire to make a difference, and to diversify into news photography.

