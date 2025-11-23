A men’s mental health charity is hoping to expand its support services to the west of the island as it looks to launch a new group in Peel.
Ed Man’s Space, which already operates peer-to-peer support sessions in Douglas, Ramsey and Castletown, has issued an appeal for volunteers to help establish the new branch.
The organisation offers a free, non-judgemental and no-pressure environment for men aged 18 and over to come together, talk openly about their issues and support one another.
Announcing its plans in a public message, the charity said: ‘Breaking News. We are coming to Peel!
‘But before we do, we need some more men just like you! Join Ed's Man Club!
‘We're looking for 8 volunteers to help us make a real difference.’
The charity emphasised that volunteers do not need specific professional backgrounds, only a willingness to listen and to commit to one evening a week.
In the appeal, the group explained they’re looking for men aged 18 and over, ‘interested in you as a person - not your job title’ and a commitment to Thursday nights is essential.
Those who volunteer may later have opportunities to support other branches across the island. ‘After training, there are chances to get involved at our clubs in Douglas, Ramsey, Castletown as well as Peel. Or you can stay in Peel!’ the group said.
To encourage potential volunteers to learn more, Ed Man’s Space is inviting interested men to an informal meet-and-greet next month.
‘Join us at Western Wellbeing Centre, Derby Road, Peel, IM5 1HP, on Saturday 6th December, 12-4pm to chat, find out more, and see if it's right for you. If you can’t attend on that particular day, and you want to get involved, please send us a message.’
The charity added: ‘Be part of something that matters. Step up, support others, and help create a safe space for men to talk.’