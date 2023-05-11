Mental Health Awareness Week will take place next week, and is being supported by Isle of Man Samaritans and Isle Listen.
Led by the Mental Health Foundation, mental health awareness week is an annual event that takes place during May and aims to start conversations about mental health and the things in our daily lives that can affect it.
This year’s event will take place between May 15 to 21, with its focus being on anxiety.
A spokesperson for the Samaritans said: ‘Anxiety is one of the most common mental health problems we can face, so Samaritans hopes focusing on this, will increase people’s awareness and understanding of it.’
Mike Nudd, Isle of Man Samaritans branch director, added: ‘Isle of Man Samaritans understand there’s lots going on right now, and on top of that everyone has their own individual challenges and worries.
‘Talking might not make all your worries disappear, but it can make them easier to deal with.
‘This year, in line with mental health awareness week, Samaritans as a wider charity is promoting the power of talking.
‘Talking helps you process how you really feel and sometimes when you’re struggling, there’s so much going on inside your mind that it can be hard to make sense of it all.
‘Putting words to your feelings can help things feel a bit clearer.
‘We know how powerful listening can be, listening helps us build relationships, be there for others and it can save lives. It’s so important to reach out for a chat with someone you care about.
‘Whether in person or virtually, it’s just about taking time to really listen to another person which can in turn help them work through what’s on their mind.’
Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116123.
Local mental health charity, Isle Listen will be hosting various events and sessions throughout the week.
The sessions include Eco Anxiety, Mind and Menopause, Circle of Control, looking after yourself and others, Financial Wellbeing, Change is a Constant, Rational thinking vs Emotional thinking, Supporting people with an anxiety diagnosis and Digital Wellbeing.
There is a fee for the above sessions, which individuals need to book, you can find out more about the sessions and book them on Isle Listen’s website.
There will also be Isle Listen’s annual Sea Dip for your Sanity in Ramsey this Sunday, May 14.
You can register for this on Isle Listen’s website.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive of Isle Listen, said: ‘Occasions such as mental health awareness week can be used to help tackle the real issue of people not feeling comfortable speaking openly about their mental health and everything that contributes to making it either better or worse.’