Evan Musgrove will be promoting the services.
Kooth and Qwell offer free, confidential online counselling.
Kooth is for children and young people aged 11 to 17, and Qwell is the online service for adults.
The platforms offer mental health support for people who are experiencing stress, anxiety or depression amongst other mental health difficulties.
Service users can chat to a qualified counsellor online in real-time and access community support and development tools to help promote wellbeing.
Dr Mick Fleming, Manx Care’s associate director of nursing for integrated mental health services, said: ‘It’s great to have Evan on island to help promote Kooth and Qwell. These services provide access to support when people need it – they can access support incredibly fast.
'We are really pleased to be working with the team, and this provides a great opportunity for people to find out more about how the services could help them, a family member or friend.’
Mr Musgrove saidd: ‘It’s such a wonderful opportunity to come to the island to work with Manx Care and other stakeholders. It’s great to have the opportunity to engage with the Manx public and explain the benefits of the online services, and I get to see the beautiful Island! If anyone has any questions, or would like to know more about either service, please come and find me at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.’