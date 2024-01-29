A driver who had smoked a cannabis joint has been fined £1,000 and given a two year driving ban.
Brendan Christopher Hayes had previously denied driving under the influence of the class ‘B’ drug, but on Thursday, January 18, changed his plea to guilty.
A second charge, of possessing cannabis, was withdrawn by the prosecution after it was said that a caution had been administered in relation to that.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were at The Private Jet Company at Ronaldsway Airport on June 28, at 3.15pm, when Hayes arrived in a Mercedes A35.
Police performed a drug wipe test and the 49-year-old said he had ‘just had a joint’.
The test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which was sent to the UK for analysis, and later produced a result of 5.7.
The legal driving limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that his client had co-operated with police throughout all procedures and made an admission at the scene.
Mr Travers said that there had been no allegation of bad driving and that Hayes’ journey had already come to an end at the airport when police spoke to him.
The advocate said that the defendant had now been prescribed medicinal cannabis, so it was extremely unlikely he would be back before the court for a similar offence.
Magistrates also ordered Hayes, who lives at Selborne Drive in Douglas, to pay £300 prosecution costs, due to the initial not guilty plea, and take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.