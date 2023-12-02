The Met Office has issued a four-day weather forecast as snow hits parts of the Isle of Man.
A yellow weather warning is currently in effect in the island.
Forecasters have warned motorists to prepare for adverse driving conditions in parts.
This includes the possibility of frost, ice and wintry showers in sections.
The weather warning is due to expire at noon on Sunday (December 3).
The DoI says it has had gritters out treating several of the island's roads 'at higher altitudes' in preparation for the adverse weather.
Four roads on the island have been shut as a result of the wintry weather - details on those closures here. Below is the Met Office's official weather forecast for the Isle of Man over the next four days.
Saturday
Sunny intervals and scattered showers.
Conditions will be 'wintry on the hills'.
Sunday
Largely sunshine however, there will be 'isolated wintry showers'.
Monday
Windy and cold, but mostly dry.
Tuesday
Dry and bright, still chilly.