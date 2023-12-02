The Mountain Road has been closed by the Deaprtment of Infrastructure (DoI), as have the Beinney Phott and Brandywell Road.
The stretch of road from South Barrule to the Round Table is also closed.
A section of the route from Baladrine to Whitebridge has also been covered in a dusting of snow according to reports online.
The warning is due to expire at noon on Sunday (December 3).
Drivers have been urged to take care on the roads while the weather warning is in effect.
The DoI says it has had gritters out treating several of the island's roads 'at higher altitudes' in preparation for the adverse weather.