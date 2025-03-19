A weather warning for frost has been issued for the Isle of Man, with temperatures set to drop below freezing overnight despite the sunny conditions seen today.
The Met Office has placed the island under a yellow weather warning from 7pm tonight (Wednesday, March, 19) until 9am tomorrow (Thursday, March 20).
Forecasters say that clear skies and light winds will cause road surface temperatures to fall close to or slightly below freezing across the island, leading to a risk of frost on untreated surfaces.
However, as most surfaces remain dry, frost formation is expected to be fairly limited.
Residents are advised to take extra care on the roads and be mindful of potential icy patches, particularly in more sheltered areas.
Looking ahead, tomorrow will see sunny spells similar to today, while Friday will also be dry and sunny for most of the day, with rain arriving in the evening and overnight into Saturday.