Ronaldsway Met Office have issued a fresh 12-hour weather alert as snow showers are expected to hit the Isle of Man.
The latest yellow alert comes into force at 6pm today (Wednesday) and will be in place until 6am tomorrow (Thursday).
Forecasters say these snow showers could impact places as low as 400-500ft this evening and overnight.
This latest warning runs alongside the 67-hour yellow weather warning for frost and ice across the island.
The Met Office say that with cold temperatures remaining generally unchanged for the next few days there will be the ongoing risk of frost and ice, mainly in the evenings, nights and mornings.
That alert was issued yesterday and came into force at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday), spanning three days and running until midday on Friday.
It follows some snowfall across parts of the Isle of Man on Saturday and Sunday, which has led to disruption on some of the island’s higher roads.
It’s been confirmed that the A18 Mountain Road, along with the Beinn-y-Phott Road and the Tholt-y-Will Road will remain closed until at least midday today (Wednesday, January 8).
This latest warning issued this morning for a risk of snow showers will continue throughout today but for the majority of the time this will only impact high ground above 1000ft, which for the likes of the Mountain Road which currently remains closed will mean the impact is minor.
This evening and tonight however, lowering temperatures means that snow could fall as low as 400 or 500ft in any moderate or heavy wintry showers.
This is only expected to bring the risk of minor accumulations of mostly 2-6cm in places and will be localised due to the nature of the showers.