A yellow weather warning for frost and ice has been issued for the Isle of Man from 5pm today (Tuesday), marking the second such alert this week.
The Met Office says the warning will remain in place until 3am on Wednesday, with clear skies and light winds expected to cause surface temperatures to fall rapidly below zero shortly after sunset.
Forecasters say this will lead to a ‘widespread frost’ along with ‘some icy patches in areas that are damp or wet’.
The warning, issued by forecaster Stuart Davison, covers the whole island.
Conditions are expected to improve before dawn as cloud cover increases and winds strengthen, allowing temperatures to rise.
Wednesday morning is forecast to be free of frost and ice.
In response to the warning, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that winter maintenance teams are gritting several key routes this afternoon.
A spokesperson said teams are currently treating routes 5, 6, 9 and 10, which cover:
Route 5 – Ellerslie Depot, Richmond Hill, Airport, Port Erin
Route 6 – Ellerslie Depot, Peel, Dalby, South
Route 9 – Onchan, Noble’s Hospital/Braddan
Route 10 – Upper Douglas, Pulrose, Lower Douglas, Business Park
Routes 3 and 7 were gritted yesterday evening and, according to the DoI, do not currently require further treatment. These cover:
Route 3 – Glen Duff Depot to Ballig Bridge and back Route 7 – Glen Duff Depot, Creg-ny-Baa, Brandywell Cottage, Reservoir car park, and return to Glen Duff.
The DoI has reminded motorists that even treated roads can still be slippery in places, particularly overnight and during the early morning hours.