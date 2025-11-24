Drivers are being urged to take care on the island’s roads tomorrow (Tuesday), as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for frost and ice.
The advisory, covering the period from 3am until 9pm on November 25, highlights the potential for slippery conditions on the highest routes and the most sheltered roads.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore, who issued the warning, explained: ‘The majority of road temperatures tonight are expected to remain a few degrees above zero Celsius.
‘However, there is a slight risk on very high roads above 1,000 feet, as well as in the most sheltered lowland areas, where temperatures could briefly dip to zero late at night and in the early hours of Tuesday. Icy patches are possible if this occurs.’
Motorists are advised to exercise caution, particularly on untreated surfaces and during early morning journeys, and to allow extra time for travel where necessary.
The alert comes following particularly icy conditions last week, that saw the A18 Mountain Road shut until Saturday.