The Mountain Road will remain closed until Saturday as icy conditions remain treacherous.
Forecasters say the weather will become warmer from Friday evening which has seen a yellow warning force ice being lifted by Ronaldsway Met Office.
But the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) says it is too early to reopen the Mountain Road which has remained shut for the last three days after snow fell on Tuesday with ice remaining due to subzero temperatures.
Posting an update, the DOI said: ‘The closure of the Mountain Road has been reviewed and extended until midday on Saturday (November 22). This is due to continuing very icy conditions on parts of the route. The decision has been taken on the grounds of public safety.
A further inspection of the road will take place at 9am on Saturday morning to determine whether the road can be reopened or if the closure will need to be extended.
‘We are hopeful that Saturday’s forecast for improving weather conditions (rising temperatures) will allow the road to reopen.
Access to the Victory Café is available from Sulby via Tholt Y Will Road while access to the Creg Ny Baa pub is possible from Douglas and Creg Ny Baa Back Road.
