Forecasters warn it will remain cold for the next few days and the snow that fell on high ground overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday will stay in place.
Daytime temperatures will remain in single figures on Wednesday through to Friday with temperatures falling below zero overnight.
The yellow warning – which means ‘be aware’ – is in place from 9am on Wednesday through until 3pm on Friday.
Forecaster Neil Young said: ‘It is remaining cold but dry for the next few days, with icy patches over the hills all day, with any lying snow tending to remain.
‘Hoar (white) frost with icy patches will be present anywhere that roads remain damp/wet at all levels during the evenings and overnight, as well as anywhere that remain in the shade during the day.
‘It will turn cloudy and becoming milder on Friday afternoon with rain later.’
With some wet weather on Tuesday, with run-off from high ground, could cause problems with ice forming, particularly on the Mountain Road.
A weather warning for ice was first was put in place for Monday evening in to the early hours of Tuesday as cold winds from the north hit the British Isles, resulting in a cold snap.
A further warning was issued on Tuesday which has now been extended to the end of the week.
Wet weather on Tuesday exacerbated the icy conditions as standing water froze overnight while the Mountain Road was covered in snow.
The Mountain Road shut overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Isle of Man Constabulary issued a warning to motorists about the tricky driving conditions in some area, particularly on higher ground.
They said motorcyclist have especially found the conditions problematic and warned even treated roads are not completely safe.
Temperatures are set to rise again at the weekend but it will also be wetter.