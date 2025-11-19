Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this week as icy patches continue to affect routes across the Isle of Man.
The constabulary said many roads were slippery on Wednesday morning and warned that similar conditions are expected over the coming days.
Drivers are being asked to allow additional time for their journeys and to adjust their speed accordingly.
Motorcyclists, in particular, have been experiencing difficulties.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Motorcycles are having more difficulty than other vehicles and we would ask you to consider the most appropriate means of transport if you have the option.
‘The Creg Ny Baa Back Road has been particularly problematic, and we would suggest that it is avoided by 2-wheeled traffic.’
Police added that while the Department of Infrastructure continues to treat the network, road users should not assume treated roads are completely safe.
‘Partners at Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure continue to treat our roads, however this is only salt and is susceptible to washing away on wet or thawing roads.
‘Care should still be exercised even on primary routes,’ the spokesperson said.
The cold conditions follow overnight temperatures falling below zero in parts of the Island, with forecasters expecting a continued risk of frost and isolated patches of ice throughout the week.
Motorists are being reminded to check their tyres, lights and screen wash levels, and to clear all frost or snow from their vehicles before setting off.
Further updates from police and the Department of Infrastructure are expected as conditions develop.