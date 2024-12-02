Islanders should expect icy conditions tonight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures are set to plummet to below zero.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for icy patches from 8pm today (Monday) until 10am tomorrow (Tuesdsay).
Ground temperatures are expected to fall below zero overnight leading to ice forming on untreated surfaces, with forecasters warning that areas that are still damp or wet from earlier rainfall are particularly at risk.
A yellow weather warning urges residents to ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays.
The Met Office say that a lot of tomorrow will be dry, before thickening cloud and stronger south or southwest winds bring some rain in the evening.
Wednesday could see strong winds, with a risk of gales.