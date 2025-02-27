A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Isle of Man, with frost and icy patches expected to form overnight.
Ronaldsway Met Office warn that the the adverse conditions are set to affect the island from 6pm today (Thursday, February 27), until 9am tomorrow (Friday, February 28).
Forecasters say that with largely clear skies and light north-westerly winds, road surface temperatures are forecast to drop close to or below freezing.
This could lead to frost and icy patches, particularly on untreated roads and areas that remain damp from previous showers or water run-off.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to take extra care, especially in sheltered spots and locations not exposed to the breeze.
Looking ahead, we’ll see some sunny spells on Friday afternoon but into the weekend clouds will appear with a few outbreaks of rain at times.
However the risk of frost and icy patches remain until Sunday.