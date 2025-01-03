The warning means people should be prepared with disruption likely which could cause travel delays, road closures and power cuts.
The Met Office has issued the warning – a step up from a yellow alert – which will be in place from 11pm on Saturday until 3am on Monday.
On high ground - above 800ft – there could be as much as a foot of snow with accumulation of 5-15cm expected in many areas above 500ft. There could be blizzards with strong winds also expected.
Lower areas in the west of the island can also expect significant snowfall while areas in the east of the island are more likely to experience rain and sleet.
Stuart Davison, of Ronaldsway Met Office said: A frontal zone arriving on Saturday night and overnight into Sunday will bring the risk of significant amounts of snow mainly above 500ft throughout much of Sunday.
‘The accumulations of snow expected are most likely to be between 5-15cm, with a risk of 15-30cm above 800ft.
‘Accompanied by strong east or northeast winds this will bring a risk of drifting snow and blizzards as well as a risk of overhead power line icing.
‘Lower coastal areas exposed to the wind are likely to see rain and sleet but lower areas in the west it is likely to fall as sleet or snow.’
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is already in place until 11am on Saturday.
The Met Office says: ‘Remaining cold with minimum temperatures this evening and overnight close to freezing, leading to a continued risk of ice forming on any damp and untreated surfaces.’
The Met Office says latest amber warning will continue to be monitored and updates will be issued as necessary.
Saturday will reach only 6C with some wintry showers on the hills before more widespread sleet and slow arriving overnight.
But Sunday will see the worst of the wintry weather with higher ground set to be hit by blizzards. There will be highs of just 3C.
Monday is not looking quite so bad but isolated wintry showers are expected with highs of 5C and it is set to be a similar story on Tuesday.
In the UK, amber weather warnings – meaning be prepared – are in place for much of England and Wales for snow and ice along with yellow weather warnings which will remain in place until Monday.