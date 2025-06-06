The Senior TT Race is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday 7 June, with road closures confirmed across the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course.
In an update posted late on Friday, TT organisers confirmed that the Mountain Road will close at 9am, with a full course closure from 10am ahead of the six-lap Senior TT, which is due to get under way at 10.45am. All roads are expected to reopen no later than 9.30pm.
This year’s Isle of Man TT has seen multiple schedule changes due to poor weather conditions, with several practice and race sessions disrupted or postponed. Organisers have adjusted the timetable throughout the fortnight to maximise track time and ensure rider safety.
The Senior TT is the final and arguably the most prestigious race of the event, drawing thousands of spectators both on the island and around the world.
Motorists and residents are advised to plan ahead, with long delays expected around road closure times.