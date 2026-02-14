The Isle of Man Constabulary said there had been multiple reports of ice overnight and into this morning and advised drivers to drive to the conditions.
The Department of Infrastructure currently has gritters out on the roads.
Areas reported to be ‘particularly affected’ by the force include:
* Bray Hill
* Glen Helen
* Ballahutchin
* Quarterbridge
* Belmont Terrace
* Peel Road.
In an update issued at 9.35am on Saturday, the operator said services would resume once gritters had treated the affected routes.
Motorists and passengers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and take extra care.