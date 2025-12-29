A 10-hour weather warning for frost has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office with tricky driving conditions expected on higher ground.
The yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – will be in place from midnight until 10am on Tuesday.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Road temperatures on highest roads, above 1,000 feet, are likely to dip close to or slightly below zero later tonight, with a small risk also in a few very well sheltered spots lower down.
‘However, the majority of surfaces will stay dry, with ice only likely where any moisture has persisted.’
The warning comes after the Met Office also predicted the first snow of 2026 which could arrive on Friday.
After some largely dry weather, on Friday it will be cooler with highs of only 6C with a risk of showers which could turn into snow higher up.
The forecast says: ‘Strong winds developing for a time with a risk of snow showers on hills. There is also a risk of ice, mainly on upland roads.’
It is not that long ago since the island witnessed snow with the Mountain Road shut several times in the latter part of November because of the wintry conditions.