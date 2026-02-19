A yellow weather warning has been issued for large waves and minor harbour flooding on Friday afternoon.
Ronaldsway Met Office said adverse conditions are expected between 11.30am and 2.30pm on February 20.
High spring tides combined with fresh south-westerly winds are forecast to bring minor overtopping of waves and debris around the time of high tide at about 1pm.
Areas likely to be affected include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown promenade and the northern end of Douglas promenade.
There is also a risk that high tide may cause minor flooding to a small number of low-lying properties near Riverside Industrial Estate and Gardener’s Lane in Ramsey, and the Tongue in Douglas.
Castletown harbour is not expected to experience any issues provided flood defences have been deployed.
The yellow warning means people in affected areas should be aware of the potential for some disruption.