Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Dickie Kelly at Barregarrow Chapel, 7.30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Bay Hotel, Port Erin, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Nosilla at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Paul Tonks and Mark Burrows at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 12.30pm.

- Tom Bright and Nigel Clark at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Wok n Roll with Winston at the Prospect, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Bop Katz at the British, Douglas, 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- The Fossils at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins open mic at the Union, Castletown, 7pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.