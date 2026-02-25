Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Dickie Kelly at Barregarrow Chapel, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Bay Hotel, Port Erin, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Nosilla at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Paul Tonks and Mark Burrows at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 12.30pm.
- Tom Bright and Nigel Clark at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Wok n Roll with Winston at the Prospect, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Bop Katz at the British, Douglas, 8.30pm to 11.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- The Fossils at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins open mic at the Union, Castletown, 7pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.