‘Significant’ snow could fall in the Isle of Man on Sunday as winter truly arrives.
This week has already seen a significant drop in temperatures with highs of just 5C on Thursday which prompted a yellow weather warning for ice and snow. This means people should be aware with a risk of travel disruption.
The cold snap has continued into Friday with highs of 7C on Friday while Saturday will reach only 6C. Further weather warnings could be issued over the coming days.
There have been sporadic wintry showers on higher ground and frost in the mornings, but it will be on Sunday when we can expect more significant flurries.
The Met Office in Ronaldsway is predicting a good flurry of snow on higher ground although it may turn to sleet or rain lower down. There will be highs of just 3C.
It says: ‘There will be ice/ snow with significant accumulations of snow (most likely on high ground with drifting). The snow level remains uncertain but, at present, rain/ sleet is probable on low ground, although this may change.’
Monday is not looking quite so bad but isolated wintry showers are expected with highs of 5C.
In the UK, yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across Scotland earlier in the week and then large parts of the country over the weekend and into Monday.