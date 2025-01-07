Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper is urging Isle of Man residents to step forward for local authority roles in the upcoming elections, emphasising the valuable experience these positions offer for those aspiring to a future in Manx politics.
Local authority elections, held every four years, will take place on April 24, offering an opportunity for members of the public to join local district or ward boards.
Mr Hooper, who served as a Ramsey Commissioner from 2012 to 2016 before being elected to the House of Keys, strongly advocates this route for aspiring MHKs.
‘Being a commissioner provides a better understanding of how public services are delivered and the challenges within both local and national government’, he said.
‘It’s a role that requires commitment and energy, but it’s rewarding to make a tangible difference in your community.’
The former health minister acknowledges the challenges of the role of a commissioner, including the limited authority of commissioners compared to central government departments.
However, he emphasised the opportunity to drive local improvements despite these constraints.
‘There’s often a misunderstanding about what local authorities do versus government’, he explained.
‘For example, housing is predominantly managed by local authorities, yet as an MHK, I still receive many enquiries about local housing issues.’
Reflecting on his own experience, Mr Hooper said serving as a commissioner helped him gain confidence and learn to navigate the complexities of public service.
‘It’s about standing up, being heard and making decisions. That can be challenging, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.’
While recommending the commissioner role as a beneficial stepping stone to the House of Keys, Mr Hooper also acknowledged it isn’t essential.
‘Some people already have the experience needed to go straight into parliament’, he noted.
‘But for many, serving at the local level offers invaluable insight and connections.’
He is urging residents interested in becoming commissioners to learn more by speaking with current or former board members and exploring available resources.
Mr Hooper also stressed the importance of diverse representation in local government and encouraged individuals from all backgrounds to get involved.
‘Local government is voluntary and can be balanced alongside a day job’, he added. ‘It’s a fantastic way to contribute to your community while gaining a solid foundation in public service.’
However current Ramsey commissioner Lamara Craine has said she is ‘unlikely’ to stand for re-election in April's local authority elections, citing the toll the role has taken on her mental health, career and personal life.
Ms Craine, who has served as a commissioner for three years, expressed her frustration at what she perceived to be a lack of interest in local politics, particularly in Ramsey, where no public vote has been held in 12 years because of uncontested elections.
For more information on how to stand in the local authority elections, visit the Government website or contact your local board.
Additional reporting by Emma Draper