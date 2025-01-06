Ramsey Commissioner Lamara Craine has said she is ‘unlikely’ to stand for re-election in April's local authority elections, citing the toll the role has taken on her mental health, career, and personal life.
Ms. Craine, who has served as a Commissioner for three years, expressed her frustration at what she perceived to be a lack of interest in local politics, particularly in Ramsey, where no public vote has been held in 12 years due to uncontested elections.
She called on vocal critics of the board to step up and run for office.
‘Unfortunately, it’s been a really poor uptake,’ she said.
‘It’s really sad and depressing that so many people want to moan and whine about what happens in their town but aren’t willing to volunteer their time to make a difference’, she said.
‘We need those with strong opinions to put their money where their mouth is and stand as commissioners.’
‘They’re not willing to do anything for themselves and they’re not willing to volunteer their own time to do it.
‘So it’s all great, really, criticising people that do that and I take a lot of that criticism, but nobody else is willing to do it.’
The upcoming elections, set for April, could see the first public vote in years for many boards, including Ramsey.
Ms. Craine hopes this will inspire more diversity and representation, particularly among women, in local politics.
For those considering standing, she advises researching the role and understanding the responsibilities, pointing to resources on the government website and encouraging registration on the electoral roll.
‘Local government needs fresh voices and people who are keen to get involved’, she said.
‘There is lots of content online, particularly even on my page as well, so you can Google register to vote Isle of Man because you need to be on the electoral roll.
‘There is information on the government website about becoming a commissioner and I would implore people to do so because we desperately need diversity, representation and people that are keen to get involved.’
The elections will cover all local authorities on the island, with commissioners responsible for decisions that directly impact their communities.
Additional reporting by Emma Draper - Local democracy reporter