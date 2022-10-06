MiCards are to be updated from next week, says govt
Dr Alex Allinson MHK
A campaign to update MiCards, which enable people to claim their benefits or pension at branches of the Post Office, will begin next week.
All MiCards currently in use with expire on December 31, 2022.
Letters will be sent to all 3,500 users over the coming weeks advising them that their card will need to be replaced and explaining what must be done to ensure the process runs smoothly.
The government said: ‘The continuation of the MiCard facility reflects the extension of the current agreement with Post Office to administer the service on behalf of the Social Security Division of the Treasury for the next three years.
‘The MiCard renewal campaign is being undertaken to ensure the information held by the Social Security Division remains up to date, valid and accurate.’
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson explained that officers will be available to provide full support and guidance throughout the process, which he described as ‘essential’ to ensure personal data that is held about users is ‘accurate and up to date.’
He added: ‘The MiCard facility has proved popular and effective since it was introduced in 2015, and I would like to thank the Isle of Man Post Office and all those working in the branch network, who administer the payment system, for their support.’
If you have difficulty producing proof of identity or address, or have any other queries, email [email protected] or call 686415.
