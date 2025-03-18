The Isle of Man’s Health Minister has admitted she is unclear on whether additional funding is being sought for pay awards, as concerns mount over potential strike action by nurses.
During a debate in the House of Keys on Tuesday morning, former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper pressed the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on whether funding for improved pay awards at Manx Care had been included in a supplementary budget request currently before Tynwald.
However, Minister for Health and Social Care Claire Christian was unable to provide a definitive answer.
The issue arises after a significant majority of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members employed by Manx Care rejected the latest pay offer of a 4% increase for the 2024/25 financial year.
In an indicative ballot, almost 70% of those who voted signalled their willingness to take industrial action.
Manx Care’s offer, first tabled in November 2024, included a 4% uplift effective from April 1 this year applicable only to staff employed at the time an agreement is reached.
However, the RCN opposed the offer, citing concerns that it failed to include back pay for those who had since left the organisation.
In response to Mr Hooper’s urgent question, Ms Christian outlined the timeline of negotiations, confirming that seven out of nine Manx Care trade unions had accepted the 4% increase, while the RCN and the Royal College of Midwives had rejected it.
She stated: ‘Manx Care held discussions with staff each month following this.
‘In February 2025, Manx Care took the decision to impose the offer on the basis that seven out of the nine unions had accepted it, and funding restrictions meant they were not in a position to increase the offer.’
Ms Christian also noted that the RCN’s indicative ballot on industrial action saw 69.86% of voting members express willingness to strike.
However, she pointed out that Manx Care was not provided with the total percentage of RCN members who participated in the vote, adding that the ballot was not a formal strike vote under the Trade Unions Act 1991.
Mr Hooper remained unconvinced by the Minister’s responses, pressing her on whether the government’s £20million supplementary budget request included funding for pay awards.
‘If the nurses have rejected the current offer, and the government is not going to increase the offer, strike action seems almost inevitable unless more money is found,’ he said.
‘Does the £20 million supplementary vote include an element to allow some flexibility in these pay negotiations, or not?’
Ms Christian responded: ‘It is my understanding, but I will confirm, the 4% has been awarded so that would have been included in this year’s budget.’
Mr Hooper continued to challenge the Minister, pointing out that government documents indicate future pay expectations may exceed budgeted amounts.
He warned that unless more funding was allocated, Manx Care could find itself unable to meet staff demands.
Ms Christian dismissed Mr Hooper’s concerns as speculation, insisting negotiations were ongoing.
Meetings between Manx Care and RCN representatives are scheduled for this week in an attempt to resolve the dispute.