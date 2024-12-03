Tim Crookall has defended his new role as Minister without portfolio.
The MHK for Glenfaba and Peel also appealed for patience during a House of Keys sitting on Tuesday.
His address to MHKs came following his move from the Department of Infrastructure as part of a recent reshuffle by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian now heads the Department of Health and Social Care, while Douglas North MHK David Ashford takes a position in the Cabinet Office.
Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood has assumed the role of Infrastructure Minister, replacing Mr. Crookall, who will now provide additional support to the Chief Minister.
The changes come amidst growing political and financial challenges, including the resignation of two ministers in recent months.
Kate Lord-Brennan stepped down from her role as Cabinet Office Minister to focus on constituency matters last week, while Lawrie Hooper resigned as Health Minister last month.
During Tuesday’s sitting, Mr Hooper asked Mr Crookall what his approach will be to the government’s £10 million efficiency programme.
In September, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan announced that a minimum of £10m savings and efficiencies will be made as part of a shake-up of the public service.
Unveiling the plans during his keynote speech on the first day of the Government Conference, he said that he’d tasked the chief executive officer to ‘draw up a Government Efficiency and Reform plan to deliver as a minimum £10m of savings and efficiencies, outside of healthcare’.
The work is set to be done in conjunction with the recently-established Operational Performance Board and will be announced in conjunction with the Budget to take effect from April 2025.
Responding to Mr Hooper’s question in Keys on Tuesday, Mr Crookall said that while the programme is still in development, work is ongoing across central functions.
He said: ‘Whilst the Council of Ministers are yet to fully agree the detailed approach to the £10 million efficiency programme, there has been significant activity across the various central functions overseen by the chief officer group.
‘Departments remaining within the existing government remain a crucial part of the programme, with Treasury supporting them where required to ensure spending is done appropriately and the medium-term financial plan can be met.’
When asked by Julie Edge MHK about the progress that had been since the efficiencies were announced in September, Mr Crookall urged patience, highlighting the short time he has held the position.
‘The honourable member may pull faces, but I’ve been in the job just over a week,’ he said.
‘Please give me the opportunity to get my feet under the desk and work with the Chief Minister and those involved.
‘As I’ve said, the Chief Minister will update honourable members as soon as possible’, he said.
The efficiency programme is part of the government’s broader strategy to address budgetary pressures while maintaining public services.
The Chief Minister is expected to provide further updates on the programme’s progress in the coming weeks.