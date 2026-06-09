Questions have been raised in the House of Keys over the commissioning of an external appraisal of Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital.
Members have sought clarity on responsibility for the site's maintenance, the condition of the building and whether long-term plans for the facility are now required.
During House of Keys questions, Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson asked why a recent property appraisal of the hospital was commissioned by Manx Care and carried out by a UK-based company rather than by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI).
Responding, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the appraisal had been commissioned directly by Manx Care as part of its responsibility for planning and delivering clinical services.
‘Manx Care requested a broader strategic assessment of the site, not only of the physical condition of the buildings, but also compliance and functional suitability,’ he said.
‘For that reason, Manx Care commissioned a specialist external provider with experience in health estate planning.’
Dr Allinson referred to the appraisal summary produced by Bellrock Consulting, which identified an immediate backlog of works estimated at £3.97 million and recommended consideration of a replacement facility.
However, he argued that the highest-risk issues highlighted in the report appeared to relate largely to roof repairs and replacement of ageing windows, with associated costs of around £647,000.
‘These numbers are ramping up very quickly, and we're very concerned,’ Mr Crookall replied.
Addressing speculation about a replacement hospital, Mr Crookall said there was currently no strategic plan to replace Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital.
He stressed that the priority remained returning services to operation and making the existing facility work if possible.
'We don't want to replace it if we can make it work as it is,' he said.