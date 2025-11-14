Tynwald will be asked this week to approve a shake-up of the jury system that aims to expand the number of potential jurors.
The measures aim to significantly reduce the number of professions automatically exempt from jury service.
Currently, a whole of raft of professions are exempted under the 1980 Jury Act.
These include lighthouse keepers, pharmacists, midwives, industrial relations officers and newspaper, radio and television reporters.
But Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson has tabled a motion which amends the legislation to reduce the scope of exemptions so that only those with a clear conflict of interest remain automatically exempt.
This would include those directly involved in the administration of justice, Tynwald members, and certain Crown appointments.
Instead, individuals will be excused on a case-by-case basis where there is ‘good reason’.
‘The juror pool will be expanded, making it more representative of the Isle of Man’s population and workforce,’ an explanatory memorandum included with the motion states.
A 10-year exclusion period for those who have left exempt professions will be removed, under the proposed amendments.
Outmoded blanket exemptions are also planned to be scrapped.
The 1980 Act includes among the exempted categories ‘mentally disordered persons’ and ‘disabled persons’.
Removing these blanket exclusions ‘aligns with human rights principles and the Equality Act 2017, promoting fairness and inclusion’, the explanatory memorandum says.
‘The measure supports civic inclusion, reflects a modern workforce, and strengthens public trust in the justice system.
‘The current list of exemptions is considered outdated and overly restrictive, limiting the diversity and representativeness of juries.’
A public consultation showed strong support (86%) for updating the exemption list and (71%) for moving to a case-by-case excusal system.
The measures are in response to changes in working practices since 1980 and recommendations from the 2016 select committee on the Operation of the Jury System.