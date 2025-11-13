Parole and temporary release are ‘privileges, not rights’, the Department of Home Affairs has said as it publishes two new animations explaining how prisoner releases are assessed in the island.
The short videos outline the legal tests, safeguards and eligibility rules behind conditional releases, aiming to clarify when prisoners may be allowed out of custody and how those decisions are reached.
Parole is the release of a prisoner from prison to serve the remainder of their sentence in the community under supervision.
Statute determines when prisoners are released, based on their sentence, and when they may apply for parole. It is a privilege for which they can apply, and applications are subject to rigorous checks.
Temporary release, meanwhile, is where Manx law allows some convicted offenders to leave prison for limited periods in defined circumstances.
It is not an automatic right and may be granted only under specific conditions, such as electronic monitoring or supervision by prison officers.
Only individuals who meet the set criteria can be considered, and victims are notified with support provided where needed.
All of this information is covered in the two new videos, which have been posted on the Isle of Man Government website and shared on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
DHA Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘The videos have been prepared to help to explain temporary release and the parole system and to perhaps allay some misunderstandings.
‘Parole and temporary release are very important tools in the rehabilitation process and it is important to recognise their value while balancing against public safety.’
The animations also outline the role of the Isle of Man Parole Committee, the statutory body that advises the DHA on the release and recall of long-term prisoners on parole.
The committee has up to nine lay members appointed for three-year terms.
Deputy chairman Mark Emery said: ‘While we are an independent statutory committee, we have an effective, positive and respectful relationship with the DHA.
‘When the parole committee needs to consider any parole application, making a recommendation or direction as to whether the risk posed by the prisoner can be safely managed in the community, or whether the level of risk is such that in order to protect the public the prisoner should remain in custody, is often no easy task.
‘Parole is a privilege, not a right. What I can say is that we take that duty and responsibility extremely seriously.’
Asked whether the videos had been released for a particular reason, such as a possible rise in paroles due to overcrowding at the Isle of Man Prison, Mrs Poole-Wilson said this was not the case and that the work had been planned ‘for a long time’.
She said: ‘There have been examples of prisoners being temporarily released due to overcrowding, but only a small number of prisoners are eligible for this.’
Mr Emery added: ‘Overcrowding at the prison is not something the Parole Committee considers when reviewing parole applications.’