The Ministry of Defence has objected to proposals for an offshore windfarm in Manx waters.
Responses to the public consultation on the Mooir Vannin wind farm application have been published.
A total of 477 responses were submitted to the consultation which opened on August 26 and closed on November 18.
Submissions range from the need for energy security to concerns over wildlife habitats, shipping lanes and the financial position of the developer.
But one of the responses is from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, on behalf of the MoD, which sets outs its opposition to the proposals based on the impact it could have on aviation safety.
It said it could result in ‘unacceptable and unmanageable’ interference on the surveillance radar used by BAE Warton aerodrome.
It states: ‘At this time the MoD must object to the proposed development on the basis that the scheme would have a significant and detrimental impact on the effective operation and capability of the air traffic control radar deployed at BAE Warton Aerodrome.’
The MoD said that until a suitable mitigation scheme has been submitted, assessed, and accepted, it must object to the proposed development.
BAE has also objected, citing concerns over the impact on radar and the testing of combat aircraft flights.
It said the height of turbines would infringe on current minimum terrain safe altitudes as set out in existing operating procedures.
Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm Limited, part of Ørsted, proposes to develop an offshore windfarm off the north-east coast of the island.
It has an agreement for lease of the area with the Department of Infrastructure.
The windfarm could see the installation up to 87 wind turbine generators, with a maximum height to blade tip of up to 350 metres.
One contributor to the consultation said offshore wind could play a valuable role in the island’s energy future.
But he said support for the project should be contingent upon developer Ørsted providing clear and binding commitments to funding and installing the shore connection and supplying electricity at no greater cost - and ideally at a discount - to that currently paid by Manx Utilities.
Another contributor expressed strong support for the proposed offshore wind farm.
He said he had spent ‘countless’ hours using AI to respond to ‘inaccuracies, half-truths, and unfounded fears’ posted on social media add had come to a conclusion that onshore and offshore wind represent a ‘useful and responsible’ investment even without a target for net zero target.
Council of Ministers has now referred the application for examination to an independent panel of experts which will ultimately advise CoMin on whether a marine infrastructure consent should be granted.
Over the coming weeks the panel will conduct a thorough review of the application and consultation responses.
They will set out their initial assessment, the procedure and timetable at a public, preliminary meeting, which formally begins the 130-day statutory examination period.
Following completion of the examination period, the panel will make its recommendation to Ministers within 60 working days, and CoMin will make its decision within 30 working days.