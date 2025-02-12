Damage to a section of the the heritage trail between Peel and St John’s has been explained by police.
A police van was spotted travelling along the Heritage Trail from Peel on Saturday.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the car was there in daylight to collect abandoned property.
However, about a mile from Peel, the vehicle lost traction at a narrow section while looking for a place to turn around, causing minor damage to the trail’s verge.
Police have confirmed that the car was safely recovered without any damage.
The recovered property Police were looking for was an old rusted e-bike, initially mistaken for a moped. The force believe it was likely fly-tipped.
Authorities remind the public to report illegal dumping to help keep the area clean.