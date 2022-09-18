Minute’s silence in Marown this evening in memory of the Queen
Sunday 18th September 2022 1:30 pm
Marown Parish Commissioners is holding a minute’s silence this evening, Sunday, September 18.
It will be held at the Millennium Hall in Crosby and people wishing to attend can do so from 7.45pm.
The commissioners hope to bring together people from the parish in remembering the queen.
There is also a service on Sunday at Marown Church.
The chair of the commissioners, Terry Miles, said ‘everyone is welcome’.
