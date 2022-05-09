Misty with rain later
Monday 9th May 2022 6:03 am
Port Erin at 7am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Misty today with rain arriving early this afternoon, this rain becoming patchy this evening before moving away overnight. Moderate southerly winds will become strong this afternoon, maximum temperature 13 Celsius.
Outlook
Generally dry tomorrow with sunny intervals and just a small risk of showers. Moderate southwest winds and temperatures around 14 Celsius.
Dry with sunny spells on Wednesday, then rather cloudy with a little rain later in the day on Thursday.
Issued on Monday, 09 May 2022 at 4:20am by Ronaldsway Met OfficeSunrise: 5:27am Today Sunset: 9:04pm Today
