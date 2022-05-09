Misty with rain later

Port Erin at 7am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Misty today with rain arriving early this afternoon, this rain becoming patchy this evening before moving away overnight. Moderate southerly winds will become strong this afternoon, maximum temperature 13 Celsius.

Outlook

Generally dry tomorrow with sunny intervals and just a small risk of showers. Moderate southwest winds and temperatures around 14 Celsius.

Dry with sunny spells on Wednesday, then rather cloudy with a little rain later in the day on Thursday.