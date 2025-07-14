Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she once walked the Raad ny Foillan on a childhood holiday.
The influencer has been spotted visiting the likes of Peel and Silverdale with partner, boxer Tommy Fury, and making the most of the glorious weather.
There have long been rumours Tommy’s brother and former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson was looking to buy a house on the island. Tyson and his family are also on holiday on the island as well.
Molly-Mae and Tommy split up last year but got back together in May and have been visiting the island with their daughter Bambi.
Molly-Mae has posted several pictures of her and Tommy’s trip to the island online.
In one update, Molly-Mae posted a photo of Tommy on Douglas prom along with text which read: ‘The last time I was here my parents thought it would be fun to make me and my sister walk the perimeter of this island (100 miles) as our “summer holiday”.
‘I was about seven years old I might add. We had to walk 10 miles a day…SO Hague family coded. This was where we set off from.’
Molly-Mae then posted a photo of her when she was a child walking in the Isle of Man.
Many people have shared selfies with the couple online and the Fury family were also at the Victory Café at the Bungalow on Monday.
Last year there were reports Tyson - who visited the island in 2022 during the filming of his documentary ‘At Home With The Fury’s - was considering occupying Billown Mansion near Ballabeg which has six double ensuite bedrooms, two self-contained flats, a ballroom, swimming pool, gym, tennis court and helicopter pad.
In the past, Fury is quoted as saying he has considered moving to the island.