Marks and Spencer has opened a new takeaway coffee cart in its Douglas store, on the same day its long-standing café closed permanently.
The closure is part of a major refurbishment at the Drumgold Street branch, which will see the Foodhall expanded by a third in a bid to offer a ‘fresh and modern shopping experience’.
The revamp is set to be the biggest since the store opened in 1996.
While M&S confirmed there would be no job losses, with café staff redeployed elsewhere in the store, the decision has sparked disappointment among customers, especially those who used the café as a social space.
Douglas resident Caroline Arvensis launched a petition, signed by more than 200 people, in an effort to save the café.
She said: ‘Five years ago, my mum suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her mobility. The M&S café has become a haven for her.
‘My dad can drop her off close to the entrance on the first floor, where she knows she has enough space to manoeuvre comfortably.
‘It’s not just a café, it’s a community hub – somewhere people come together to combat loneliness and foster connections.’
The café originally opened in 2004 and was expanded in 2017, adding 600sqft and increasing capacity to 140 seats.
Despite this, it will now make way for upgrades to other departments.
‘It’s located just inside the Drumgold Street entrance and our fabulous baristas will be happy to serve you.’
Customers can still use coffee vouchers at the new cart, which also offers sweet treats and reusable cups.
The full refurbishment is expected to continue over the coming months.