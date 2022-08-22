Monday’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session cancelled
Monday 22nd August 2022 2:11 pm
(Dave Kneale )
Monday evening’s planned Manx Grand Prix qualifying session has been cancelled because of the wet weather.
The next qualifying session will take place on Tuesday evening, with roads closing from 6pm until 9pm.
As a result of this evening’s cancellation, clerk of the course Gary Thompson has also confirmed that the contingency road closure available on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, will be used for an additional qualifying session. Roads will close at 12.30pm until 4.30pm and again at 6pm until 9pm.
