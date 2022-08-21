Brian McCormack fastest in first session of Manx Grand Prix 2022

At 3.30pm it was the turn of the Junior, Lightweight and Senior Classic session, the latter being led away by the Davies Motorsport Yamaha pairing of Dominic Herbertson and Lee Johnston, the similarly-mounted James Hillier (CSC Racing) and 23-time TT winner McGuinness (Winfield Paton). Ian Lougher and Mike Browne (both Laylaw Racing Yamaha), Michael Dunlop (Crossan Motorcycles Honda) and Hind (Dennis Trollope Yamaha) were some of the first Lightweight machines to leave the line with Andrew Fisher (VRS Kawasaki), Francesco Curinga (ILR Paton) and Victor Lopez Santos (Xecretia Road Racing Aprilia) early Junior starters. The red flag was out only three minutes later though due to an incident on the approach to Union Mills, the rider Peter Boast reported as being conscious and talking and was taken to hospital in an ambulance with suspected chest injuries.