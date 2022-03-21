Money for regional pools

The short-term future of the island’s three regional swimming pools has been secured after government agreed to underwrite their costs for a year.

The sharp rise in gas prices has caused operating costs at the pools in Castletown, Peel and Ramsey to rocket.

The board at the southern pool had warned its employees about a potential closure unless government support was forthcoming, while commissioners in Ramsey had written to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) seeking £46,000 to aid with its running costs.

The financial package, which has been made possible following support from Treasury and the Council of Ministers, will allow DESC to underwrite the costs for a limited period of 12 months, enabling the pools to continue to operate as normal.

It has further been agreed that an external body will conduct a review of all swimming pool provision in the island.

The review, which will start as soon as possible, will consider current operations, governance, challenges and provide recommendations for future delivery. All pool boards will have an opportunity to participate and contribute.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Julie Edge MHK said: ‘I am delighted that we have reached an agreement that secures the short-term future of these important community facilities.

‘I welcome the review to determine what the long-term future looks like.’