Members of island choir Musicale welcomed Paul Healey from Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation to a rehearsal to present him with a cheque for the charity.
A concert was held in St Ninian’s Church to celebrate the retirement of John Riley as the choir’s musical director after more than 35 years.
John said he wanted proceeds from the concert should go towards the installation of a defibrillator on North Quay near St Matthew’s Church in Douglas, where John is the organist and church warden.
In the event, £1,250 was raised.
