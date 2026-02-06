The A18 Mountain Road closure has been extended until 1pm today (Friday) because of wintry conditions.
Police first shut the road at 5am, but this has now been extended by the Department of Infrastructure because of snowy conditions and very poor visibility on the route.
A spokesperson for the DoI’s Highway Services team said: ‘The forecast suggests temperatures rising and the current snow/sleet will turn to rain as the morning progresses, which will help improve the situation.
‘Access to the Creg Ny Baa Hotel remains available from Douglas, Onchan and Laxey.’
The department also advised that the various webcams situated along the Mountain Road only provide a snapshot of the situation, and does not show conditions along the whole stretch of the A18. Conditions to the north are said to be worse than at the Bungalow.