Ronaldsway Met Office says that 2023 was the island’s hottest year on record with an average temperature of 11.3°C.
Ronaldsway's records began in 1947.
The year broke a record dating back to 2022.
March and November had average temperatures, all other months were warmer – especially June, which was the warmest on record. The island also had a new June record daily maximum, with 28.1°C recorded on June 13– the hottest day of the whole year.
There was a big change in July, when we had the wettest July on record, with 144.9mm. The wettest day of the year was July 23 with 35mm. March, September and December were also very wet, contributing to the annual total rainfall of 1023.1mm – the sixth wettest year on record.
The fine spell of weather in May and June was enough to bring the annual sunshine hours up to slightly above the average, despite all that rain. 1699.6 hours were burned onto the cards, with the best day being June 14 with 15.6 hours.
The mean wind speed over the year was 12.4 knots, which is right on the average; the calm periods of May and June evened out by the windier months of October and December.
The strongest winds of the year were during named storm ‘Debi’ on November 13, when peak gusts of 61 knots (70mph) were recorded at Ronaldsway.
The months at a glance show how the year panned out :
January - Mild, with the mean temperature about 1°C above average, and 50% more sunshine.
February - Very mild – the 2nd warmest on record, with no air frost, just 17.2mm of rain, and no gales.
March - Very wet – 80% above average and the 4th wettest on record. Average temperatures on the whole, but a ‘snow day’ on the 9th.
May - Very dry, and warm too. Just 16.4mm of rain – the 6th driest on record.
June - The warmest June on record, also the hottest June day on the 13th at 28.1°C. Sunny too, with the entire TT fortnight dry.
July - The wettest July on record – 144.9mm at Ronaldsway, and the 2nd windiest too.
August - Close to average, but no real warmth with only 1 day exceeding 20°C. Named storm “Betty” on the 18th.
September - The warmest September on record, with a peak of 24.5°C on the 5th, but also quite wet with 40% more rain, and two days with gales, including named storm ‘Agnes’.
October - Warmer and wetter than average, with mild nights and no frost, but also windy, with named storm ‘Babet’ on the 20th.
November - Slightly drier, sunnier and less windy than average. Severe gales on the 13th – named storm ‘Debi’, with gusts to 70mph.
December - Wet and windy, with 50% more rain than average, and the 8th highest mean wind speed. Mild though, with the 6th highest mean temperature.