Ramsey Town Commissioners has confirmed that the Mooragh Park camper van area will not be open ‘for a couple of weeks’.
The local authority carried out an inspection on the popular camping spot in the north of the island ahead of Easter weekend and ‘in preparation for the summer camping season’.
Posting the news on Facebook, the authority said: ‘The last few months have been very wet and unfortunately the ground hasn’t dried out sufficiently enough to support the weight of vehicles manoeuvring on it.
‘We are at risk of getting campers stuck and churning up the area.
‘Therefore, we regret to inform campers that we are going to have to postpone the opening of the campsite area for a couple of weeks.
‘We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.’