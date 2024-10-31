Further details have been released about difficulties being encountered with docking vessels at the £70m Liverpool ferry terminal.
The Steam Packet this week announced it was having to make adjustments to its upcoming Liverpool sailing schedule ‘due to unforeseen restrictions encountered with the berthing structure’.
Issues came to light following recent docking trials involving the Manxman and Ben-my-Chree.
The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that the problem involves vessels’ mooring lines clashing with a mooring dolphin fender at certain heights of the tide.
It said a full investigation is under way.
A spokesman for the DoI said: ‘The Steam Packet Company has encountered challenges while mooring both Manxman and the Ben-my-Chree during berthing trials at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
‘The issue is apparent at certain tidal heights and is isolated to the front of the vessels, with the most southerly fender on the mooring dolphin clashing with mooring lines.
‘The DoI is working closely with the Steam Packet and the designers to bring forward an appropriate solution. The priority is to establish a way to overcome the issue at hand while minimising disruption for passengers.
‘A full investigation is currently underway as part of this process.’
The first sailing to the new terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock took place on June 25 this year.
In the summer the Manannan sailings to and from the new ferry terminal were disrupted due to ‘unsafe motion’ on the linkspan caused by tidal conditions.
The upcoming Liverpool schedule will be modified from early November until the end of December to ensure safe operations, the Steam Packet said.
Manxman is due to take over from the Manannan on the Liverpool route from November 9.
Sailings are scheduled to take place every weekend until late December.
Manxman will continue on the route in the new year until the fastcraft resumes service in late March.
The Manx government says it still doesn’t know the final total cost of the new Liverpool ferry terminal.
In reply to a Tynwald question in August, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the price tag will only be known when the final account is settled which can typically take 65 weeks after project completion.