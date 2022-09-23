More invited to have Covid-19 autumn booster jab

People can also book and manage their Covid-19 vaccination appointments online at https://services.gov.im/vaccines-and-boosters/ and change their appointment to a different time slot if they need to. To do this, they will need to input their name, date of birth and NHS number which can be found on any medical letter they may have received from Manx Care or their GP. Alternatively, they can email [email protected] or call 111 to book an appointment.