More orienteering areas set to be mapped
The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb
The Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a £2,500 grant to the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb to map new areas for use.
This grant will help the club map Ballaugh and Sleau Curin Plantation (including Glen Dhoo nature reserve), Braddan Head and Bradda Glen, and Silverdale Glen.
William Higgins, orienteering development officer, said: ‘The new courses will be available to download for people to use in their own time, adding to the wide range of areas we have previously mapped around the island.
‘The Orienteering Klubb will continue to use the locations for various events in our annual programme, which are open to people of all ages to get involved.’
The project is being supported by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, which is supplying the posts for the courses.
Mr Higgins, who will design the new courses, said: ‘A large part of the cost of establishing these courses is the creation of orienteering maps, which require a specialist.
‘Other costs include producing the permanent markers and fitting them in place around the courses.
‘This generous grant from Manx Lottery Trust will enable so many people, of all ages, to get involved with orienteering and enjoy the beautiful Manx countryside.’
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Sarah Kelly said: ‘The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb has achieved so much in the last five years, and we are pleased to be able to help it expand the areas that are mapped for orienteering.’
