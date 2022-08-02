More records tumble at Commonwealth Games
The island’s swimmers enjoyed yet another record-breaking session in the pool at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday morning.
Harry Robinson kicked off the success with a personal best in the men’s 50m freestyle heats, his time of 23.56 seconds faster than his previous standard of 23.66.
Two heats later in the same discipline, team-mate Joel Watterson broke his own Manx record by 0.01s to finish in first reserve position for tonight’s medals session.
Kiera Prentice continued her impressive Games debut by finishing second in her 50m backstroke heat, only just outside her lifetime best.
The success continued when Emma Hodgeon produced a superb swim to smash (Harry’s sister) Niamh Robinson’s record of 30.44 set back in 2015, also in the 50m backstroke heats.
Hodgson didn’t have time to celebrate though, as she was quickly back in the water alongside Laura Kinley, Watterson and Peter Allen to help break the Isle of Man mixed 4x100m relay record by a staggering 21 seconds to round off an excellent morning in the pool.
Their time of 4m 04.59s was only half a second away from qualifying for the final, although they are first reserve.
