Jamie Lamont-Gilroy appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse recently, admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The Isle of Man Constabulary were called to the Bay Hotel on December 7.
Lamont-Gilroy, who lives at Seafield Avenue in Port St Mary, was said to have been involved in an altercation with a fellow customer.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said Lamont-Gilroy said that the other male involved had behaved inappropriately and had made a derogatory remark about a recently deceased friend during a conversation at the bar, which had then resulted in a brief altercation taking place outside.